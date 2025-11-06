AI-led growth in IT industry will be dull for a year or two: Kissflow founder

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven growth in the Indian IT industry will remain muted for the two years as it is still in the experimental phase and companies are in the process of making investments, according to Kissflow founder and CEO Suresh Sambandam.

He told TNIE that AI projects in India are currently at an experimental stage. “Kissflow has invested nearly 30% of its tech budget in AI-led R&D and allocated about one-third of our team to focus on developing AI products,” he said.

Sambandam added that Kissflow has rolled out several AI projects for clients and it is working on a “secret project” in the AI space targeted at developers. “We will launch this maybe by January,” he said, without disclosing further details. The new AI model, he explained, is designed for enterprises and aims to deliver safe, reliable, and non-hallucinating applications.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the current AI architecture, Sambandam said, “Most AI products right now are not producing production-ready applications. We believe that with this new AI project, we can change that.” He reiterated that the initiative is focused on helping enterprises build trustworthy and stable AI applications.