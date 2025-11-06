Delhi's pollution crisis: Things that can help you breathe easier this winter

Every winter, Delhi’s air quality invariably drops to the ‘very severe’ category, making it difficult to breathe. Stubble burning, low wind speed, and winter inversion worsen the pollution levels. Simply put, staying outdoors for a long time can be as hazardous as smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Even indoor air can trap up to five times more pollutants if left unfiltered.

Here are a few simple yet effective tools you can use right now.

Air purifiers

One of the most effective ways to fight indoor pollution is by using an air purifier. Modern models remove harmful particles like dust, smoke, pollen, and PM2.5, making the air cleaner and safer to breathe. Popular models such as the Honeywell Air Touch V5, Sharp FP-F40E, Kent Alps+ UV Air Purifier, and Blue Star BS-AP300DAI use HEPA and activated carbon filters to eliminate up to 99.9% of pollutants. These devices are especially useful for children and the elderly.

Adding to the list, the new Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 captures up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns. It also removes harmful gases and can be controlled via a mobile app, making it both smart and efficient. According to Esquire India, using an air purifier in Delhi can significantly reduce breathing problems. Whether you choose an affordable option or a premium model like Dyson, having one at home today is a necessity, not a luxury.

Air-purifying plants

Nature also plays a role in cleaning the air. Plants such as Snake Plant, Peace Lily, and Spider Plant can absorb toxins through a process called phytoremediation. As reported by IndiaTimes, Indian researchers have even developed a plant-based air purifier that reduced AQI levels from 311 to 39 within minutes.

Adding such plants to your home can make the environment fresher and greener.