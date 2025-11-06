Smartphone makers line up new products

The festive season is over, and most consumers have already made their purchases, taking advantage of heavy discounts. Typically, the period from November to December is considered a lull for smartphone companies, as sales tend to slow down. However, brands continue to stay active by keeping consumers engaged with new launches. Here are some upcoming smartphones expected to debut in November and beyond.

OnePlus 15 series

OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship OnePlus 15 series next month. The Chinese tech giant has already confirmed some key specifications. According to reports, the OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is likely to house a massive 7,300mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. For photography, the phone is said to include a 50MP triple-camera setup.

OPPO find K9 series

Oppo is also preparing to unveil its Find K9 series. The smartphone will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Camera highlights may include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, while the phone is expected to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.