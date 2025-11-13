Global tablet shipments fall 4.4% in Q3 2025

Tablet shipments around the world fell by 4.4% year over year in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), totaling 38 million units, according to a new report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The report said that high inventory levels left over from the first half of 2025 — caused partly by extra stockpiling due to tariff concerns — continued to affect sales. However, demand stayed steady in emerging markets, where education programs, government digital projects, and smartphone companies expanding into tablets helped support shipments.
Top five tablet makers
Apple stayed on top of the market, shipping 13.2 million tablets, up 5.2% from a year earlier. Strong sales of the 10.9-inch iPad helped the company grow, even after last year’s successful iPad Pro and iPad Air launches.
Samsung held the second position with 6.9 million units, though its shipments fell 1.9% year over year. The company performed well in the consumer market with its Galaxy S10/S11 tablets and budget-friendly A series, but fewer commercial projects led to a decline overall.
Lenovo kept the third spot, growing 22.6% year over year with 3.7 million units shipped. Its new XiaoxinPad models and strong consumer sales helped drive growth. Huawei returned to the top five, shipping 3.4 million tablets, up 3.7% from last year. Although sales in China dropped, its MatePad Mini launch and strong performance in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East helped offset the decline.
Xiaomi ranked fifth, shipping 2.5 million tablets, a 7.2% increase from last year. The growth came from the successful launch of Pad 8, Pad 8 Pro, and Redmi Pad 2.
Market outlook
“The tablet market is moving from pandemic-driven demand to steady, value-based growth,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst at IDC. “Shipments are stabilizing as people keep their tablets longer, but new features such as AI tools, detachable keyboards, and better displays are keeping users interested. In the near term, growth will likely come from productivity-focused and mid-range premium tablets.”