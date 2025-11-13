Global tablet shipments fall 4.4% in Q3 2025

Tablet shipments around the world fell by 4.4% year over year in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), totaling 38 million units, according to a new report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The report said that high inventory levels left over from the first half of 2025 — caused partly by extra stockpiling due to tariff concerns — continued to affect sales. However, demand stayed steady in emerging markets, where education programs, government digital projects, and smartphone companies expanding into tablets helped support shipments.

Top five tablet makers

Apple stayed on top of the market, shipping 13.2 million tablets, up 5.2% from a year earlier. Strong sales of the 10.9-inch iPad helped the company grow, even after last year’s successful iPad Pro and iPad Air launches.

Samsung held the second position with 6.9 million units, though its shipments fell 1.9% year over year. The company performed well in the consumer market with its Galaxy S10/S11 tablets and budget-friendly A series, but fewer commercial projects led to a decline overall.