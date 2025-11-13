India’s smartphone market hits 5-year high in festive quarter; Vivo leads, Apple the biggest gainer

India’s smartphone market saw a strong rebound in the festive third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), reaching its highest level in five years. According to the International Data Corporation, smartphone shipments rose 4.3% year-on-year to 48 million units.

The growth was driven mainly by strong demand for premium smartphones, supported by both new product launches and popular older models. However, the rise in average selling prices and weaker demand for entry-level Android phones slightly slowed overall growth, indicating a continued shift in the Indian market toward higher-value and premium devices.

Top five

Vivo led the market with an 18.3% share, up from 15.8% last year — a 20.7% year-on-year growth. Its strong offline presence, competitive mid-range portfolio, and push into the premium segment helped it strengthen its position.

OPPO retained the second spot with a stable 13.9% share, showing 4.2% growth. Samsung stood in third place, improving slightly from 12.3% to 12.6% (up 6.3% YoY) on the back of steady Galaxy A-series sales and continued strength in foldable and flagship phones.

Apple rose to the fourth place, growing from 8.6% to 10.4% — a 25.6% surge, driven by local manufacturing and rising demand for premium iPhones.

Realme ranked fifth, though its share fell from 11.5% to 9.8% (a 10.9% decline) amid stiff competition from Vivo, OPPO, and Motorola.

Other brands

Xiaomi, once the market leader, slipped from 11.4% to 9.2% (down 15.6%) due to weaker online performance and slowing demand in the budget segment. Motorola emerged as a surprise performer, jumping from 5.7% to 8.3% — a remarkable 52.4% increase. Its success was fuelled by affordable 5G offerings and a clean Android experience that appealed to value-seeking users.