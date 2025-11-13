Understanding the ATC tech glitch that paralysed Delhi airport

Operations Operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were severely disrupted on November 6 after a key Air Traffic Control (ATC) system called the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) suddenly failed. As a result, more than 800 flights were delayed, and several others had to be rescheduled. While flight safety was never compromised, the communication slowdown created a massive operational backlog that lasted for several hours.

What was the issue?

The breakdown in communication between airlines, pilots, and controllers brought operations to a near halt, causing widespread flight delays across the country. Because Delhi is India’s busiest aviation hub, the impact was felt nationwide.

The problem began when the AMSS—a vital software used by ATC—stopped functioning. Normally, this system automatically exchanges crucial flight plan data such as routes, schedules, and aircraft details, between pilots, airlines, and air traffic controllers. When it failed, controllers were unable to send or receive flight data electronically.