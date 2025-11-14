Glacial lake outburst: Size doesn’t matter, says IIT-BBS study

Small mountain lakes, often overlooked as threats, are capable of severe disasters and hence, need constant monitoring, a new study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar has suggested.

Analysing the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Nepal's Limi Valley in May, it stated that the devastation in Til village was proof that even smaller lakes can trigger a range of immediate and long-term responses. For, the size of the glacial lake does not necessarily control the severity of the outburst.

Located in northwestern Nepal, Til was hit by a sudden debris-laden flood on May 15, sweeping away vital infrastructure including a freshly constructed 15 kW hydropower plant, bridges, roads and nearly 0.25 km² of farmland. The flood destabilised riverbanks, preconditioning further hazards in the valley.

The study 'Flood risk from small mountain lakes', published in Communications Earth & Environment, said the steep and sediment-rich valley sections can transform water flow into a destructive debris-laden flow, greatly increasing the hazard potential. Lateral erosion and slope undercutting during such events can destabilise stream banks, making nearby slopes prone to landslides.

"Infrastructure and assets located tens of meters away and above the stream can be affected during such events. These indirect impacts are often overlooked in typical outburst flood hazard assessments, indicating a gap in current risk evaluation and mitigation," authors of the paper said while arguing that such events are frequently mischaracterised or underestimated in risk assessments, leading to gaps in disaster preparedness.