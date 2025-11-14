India to drive global energy demand surge

The global energy system is entering one of its most turbulent phases in decades, with governments confronting overlapping security threats, soaring electricity demand, and rising climate risks. The World Energy Outlook 2025 (WEO-2025), released by the International Energy Agency (IEA), warns that energy security is now inseparable from geopolitics, supply chain resilience and climate stability — and that emerging economies, particularly India and Asia, will shape the next era of global demand. The report — the IEA’s most authoritative assessment of global energy trajectories — finds that traditional oil and gas risks are now compounded by vulnerabilities in critical minerals, electricity grids, cyberattacks, extreme weather, and rapidly expanding data-centre loads. “When we look at the history of the energy world, there is no other time when security tensions have applied to so many fuels and technologies at once,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol notes. “This requires the same spirit and focus that governments showed when they created the IEA after the 1973 oil shock.”

India and Asia assume centre stage

One of the most significant structural shifts documented in WEO-2025 is the movement of global energy demand away from China toward India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and parts of Africa. Between now and 2035, 80% of global energy consumption growth will come from regions with strong solar resources, with India and Southeast Asia emerging as the decisive growth poles.

Energy demand is set to rise 3–3.6% annually in India and 2.6% annually in Southeast Asia, compared with near-flat growth in advanced economies. This stands in sharp contrast to the previous decade, when China alone accounted for half of global oil and gas demand growth and 60% of electricity demand growth. India’s rise is particularly important for electricity markets. The report finds that global electricity demand will increase by 40% by 2035, and India will be the largest contributor to that growth outside China. Breakneck expansion in air-conditioning, digital services, manufacturing, mobility and rural electrification will push India’s electricity consumption sharply upward.

Climate activist Harjeet Singh, who is the founding director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, said India’s challenge now is integrating the nearly 40% of generation expected from wind and solar by 2035, which will require major investment in grids and storage. “India is walking the talk on climate action, but we cannot be expected to run this marathon with our legs tied… We need accessible finance and shared technologies to build a resilient, zero-carbon system for 1.4 billion people.” “The baton of demand growth is clearly moving to emerging economies,” said Dave Jones, chief analyst at Ember. “Solar is permeating even through the Middle East and Southeast Asia, while EVs are taking off in places like Vietnam and Indonesia. Technology is outrunning traditional forecasts.”