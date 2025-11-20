Google launches Gemini 3, its most powerful AI model

Technology giant Google has come up with its latest AI model Gemini 3 Pro, which it calls better than its competitors in every major AI benchmark.

As per Google’s press note, the chatbot demonstrated ‘PhD-level reasoning’ with top scores on Humanity’s Last Exam (37.5% without the use of any tools) and GPQA Diamond (91.9%).

It also sets a new standard for frontier models in mathematics, achieving a new state-of-the-art score of 23.4% on MathArena Apex. Its CEO Sundar Pichai wrote “Gemini 3” on X, while Elon Musk replied with a simple “Congrats,” and OpenAI’s Sam Altman called it a “great model.” And the best part is that it is free for Jio users in India.

What Gemini 3 can do

According to the company, Gemini 3 Pro can bring any idea to life with its state-of-the-art reasoning and multimodal capabilities. In simple terms, it is highly capable of solving complex problems across a wide range of topics like science and mathematics with a high degree of reliability. Gemini 3 Pro also brings a new level of depth and nuance to every interaction. This means responses from Gemini 3 will be smart, concise, and direct, trading cliché and flattery for genuine insight — telling you what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear. It acts as a true thought partner that gives you new ways to understand information and express yourself, from translating dense scientific concepts by generating code for high-fidelity visualizations to creative brainstorming.

Gemini 3 Deep Think

The company says its Gemini 3 Deep Think mode pushes the boundaries of intelligence even further, delivering a step change in Gemini 3’s reasoning and multimodal understanding capabilities to help you solve even more complex problems.

Learn anything

Gemini was built from the start to seamlessly synthesise information about any topic across multiple modalities, including text, images, video, audio, and code.