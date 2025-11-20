India to see over 1 billion 5G subscriptions by 2031: Report

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson released its Mobility Report on Thursday, predicting that India will have more than 1 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2031, reaching 79% of total mobile subscriptions. The report also said that 5G adoption is growing fast, with 394 million 5G subscriptions expected by the end of 2025, making up 32% of all mobile subscriptions.

“The mobile data traffic per active smartphone in India stands at 36 GB per month, the highest in the world and is expected to grow to 65 GB per month by 2031. 5G is already today serving as the critical infrastructure for driving digitalization in the country,” said Nitin Bansal, MD, Ericsson India.

What is fueling growth?

The report highlighted that affordable 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) equipment and high data usage from FWA users are driving India’s data traffic growth. Enhanced mobile broadband is expected to be the main 5G use case, with around 6.4 billion 5G subscriptions globally by 2031, making up about two-thirds of all mobile subscriptions. Of these, 4.1 billion (65%) are expected to be 5G Standalone (5G SA).

In 2025 alone, 5G subscriptions worldwide are expected to reach 2.9 billion, roughly one-third of all mobile subscriptions, which is an increase of 600 million from the previous year. By the end of 2025, 50% of the global population outside mainland China is expected to have 5G coverage.

Data traffic and 5G usage

Mobile network data traffic grew 20% between Q3 2024 and Q3 2025, slightly higher than expected, driven by China and India. Annual growth is forecast at 16% through 2031. 5G networks are expected to carry 43% of all mobile data by the end of 2025, up from 34% last year, and will reach 83% by 2031.