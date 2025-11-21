Are tigers trying to reclaim their territory in Karnataka?

There has been a sudden spurt in tiger attacks on humans in Bandipur National Park and BRT Wildlife Sanctuaries in Chamrajanagar and Mysore districts of Karnataka. Three human deaths and a grievous injury in a short span of one month in Bandipur certainly vouch for the growing concern.

Earlier, five tigers were found dead in BRT right by the road, and later, cubs were seen caught and photographed by the estate manager. The state government has rightly ordered a CID inquiry into this blatant violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. Not a single day passes by without tigers being in the news in these habitats, particularly regarding their encounters with humans — most of which are taking place outside and on the fringes of the forests, bringing them into sharp and sometimes fatal conflict with unsuspecting villagers.

The situation is grim and has forced the intervention of the forest minister, who visited the conflict zone with top officers and held meetings with locals in order to bring a sense of urgency among staff and pacify the villagers. Based on these visits, he suspended safaris, transferred erring officials, and instructed top officials to camp in the forests rather than just showing up occasionally. These steps will no doubt help mitigate the situation and calm the frightened and angry villagers. A few tigers have been caught and relocated by the department as a confidence building measure among the villagers and other residents.

This brings us to the question, why are tigers roaming in the fringe areas and killing people? Tigers venturing out of their habitats and confronting humans is not new but the scale and frequency is uncommon and poses a major challenge for forest authorities.