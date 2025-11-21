Climate shocks put $800 bn in infrastructure at risk annually: CDRI

A landmark assessment released by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) during the ongoing COP30 climate negotiations in Belem warns that countries like India face escalating economic losses unless resilience is urgently embedded into every layer of new infrastructure. The Global Infrastructure Resilience Report 2025 is the first fully probabilistic and publicly accessible assessment of global infrastructure risk. It estimates the world was losing $732 billion to $845 billion annually to climate and geology-related disasters, and identifies India as one of the most hazard-exposed regions — yet also one of the countries making some of the most significant strides towards systemic reform.

The report finds that power, transport and water networks globally will face the highest annual average losses from climate extremes, with heatwave-related damage projected to “escalate sharply” as warming accelerates. India, alongside Bangladesh, Vietnam and Thailand, is singled out for its high vulnerability in the irrigation sector.

The modelling shows that irrigation systems across South and Southeast Asia will be among the hardest hit by climate extremes, amplifying risks for agrarian economies.

For India — where new highways, metros, renewable energy parks and water systems are being built at a never-before-seen pace — these findings underline what negotiators have long argued in global climate talks, that is strengthening resilience needs to be as central as reducing emissions, particularly for developing economies with high growth trajectories. The report draws on the Global Infrastructure Risk Model and Resilience Index (GIRI), a modelling framework that quantifies both direct losses and cascading economic shocks. It finds that indirect losses caused by disruptions to services such as electricity, water supply, logistics and digital networks are 7.4 times higher than the direct physical damage to infrastructure.