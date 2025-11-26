Melbourne Cricket Club opens exhibition dedicated to Shane Warne

A special exhibition celebrating the life and career of Australian cricketing icon Shane Warne is all set to open next month in Australia. Titled, WARNE: Treasures of a Legend, the event is a once-in-a-lifetime showcase featuring Shane Warne’s most prized personal items and career memorabilia. The Australian Sports Museum at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Gate 3 will run the exhibition from December 16 to August 9, 2026.

The exhibition showcases 48 of the cricketer’s beloved memorabilia, a collection that was acquired by the Melbourne Cricket Club Foundation to ensure the items are preserved and displayed at the MCG for future generations. Some of the highlights one can view here are the famous ‘Gatting Ball’ from his first delivery in an Ashes Test in 1993 (which famously bowled Mike Gatting and was dubbed the Ball of the Century), his 1999 Cricket World Cup-winning medal, the ball from his 700th Test wicket, worn test match shirts, boots and his iconic floppy white hat. Many of the items include personal annotations by Shane Warne himself, offering a rare insight into the man and the player.

A general admission ticket to the Australian Sports Museum is required. The Warne exhibition itself is included at no additional charge, but session bookings are essential due to limited capacity. The collection will be viewable during key cricket fixtures, and visitors attending these events can enjoy half-price admission to the Australian Sports Museum.

For tourists planning to add this destination to their Australia itinerary can book a general admission ticket for the Australian Sports Museum in advance.