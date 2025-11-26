Sikkim will soon roll out digital permits for border areas

Sikkim is set to roll out a fully digital permit system using QR codes for those travelling to high-altitude and border-adjacent areas like Nathula, Lachen, Tsomgo Lake, Lachung and Zuluk. The initiative by the Sikkim government aims to modernise the process for issuing Restricted Area Permits and Protected Area Permits, replacing the current manual paperwork system.

Travellers will now be able to apply for permits entirely online. Upon approval, tourists will receive a digital, QR-coded permit on their mobile devices. The QR code will allow for quicker and instant checks at various security and police checkpoints, significantly reducing waiting times and queues. The new platform will synchronise data across multiple agencies, including the tourism department, police, transport and the army, enabling real-time verification and better oversight in these sensitive zones.