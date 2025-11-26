Tales of terracotta

Bishnupur, the iconic town that holds centuries of history, weaves many written and unwritten stories through its bustling streets, serene spaces and a close-knit community, making it a repository of heritage with its timeless relationship to terracotta. It exists now as if it were a chapter ripped directly from a novel following a winter tale. We recently went on a trail across the city to get a peek at the many terracotta temples alongside a few other spots that made this destination an offbeat option for you, as winter sets in if you are in West Bengal.

Located within Bankura district, Bishnupur’s history dates back to the times of King Jagat Malla, the nineteenth ruler in the Malla Dynasty. King Jagat’s decision to move his kingdom’s capital to Bishnupur is the subject of many tales and discussions. However, this move prompted the rise of the craft of terracotta, which, in turn, was born out of the lack of stone supply in the region during the time. With the turn of the 17th century, the use of terracotta and stone reached its pinnacle, establishing many structures that we witness even today. While its terracotta structures are a big enough motivation for travellers to visit these breathtaking parts of West Bengal, the Baluchari silk sari also becomes a vital motivation for travellers to flow in.

With each terracotta temple that we visited, we learned more about the tales of Krishna, the Mahabharata, Ramayana and others that were brilliantly crafted onto the walls. These tales even find their way into the saris as motifs. Having travelled on the local electric tuk-tuks, we made our way around the town much more easily, admiring the sight of acres of sal trees amidst which the bright sun would peep at us, while small pukurs (ponds) would depict a thriving green ecosystem around them with some green moss, trees and shrubs. These tuk-tuk rides with their planned and impromptu stops motivated us to list down the following visitor’s guide to the must-see spots for first-time travellers to Bishnupur.