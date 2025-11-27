India’s PC market hits record high in Q3 2025, grows 10.1% YoY

India’s personal computer market — which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations — recorded strong 10.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q3 2025, with shipments reaching 4.9 million units. According to IDC, this is the highest-ever quarterly performance for the Indian PC market, surpassing the previous record of 4.5 million units shipped in Q3 2024.

Top Five PC Brands in India – Q3 2025

HP Inc. – 26.6% market share

HP continued to lead India’s overall PC market. It held the top position in both the consumer and commercial segments. In the commercial space, HP dominated with a 34.6% share, supported by strong demand from enterprise and SMB customers. However, its consumer segment fell 10.4% YoY, mainly due to rising competition in both premium and entry-level categories. HP is also in the middle of transitioning from its Pavilion line-up to the new OmniBook series, which has been slower to gain traction.

Lenovo – 18% market share

Lenovo maintained the second spot. Its consumer segment grew 14.3% YoY thanks to aggressive festive-season offers, discounts, and e-commerce promotions. The commercial segment also grew 14.5% YoY, driven by strong performance in the small office (SO) category, where Lenovo led the market with a remarkable 46.9% YoY growth.