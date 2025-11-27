iPhone 16 was India’s top-selling smartphone in September

Apple’s iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone in India in September 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. The figures are based on sell-through volumes collected through channel surveys and other sources across more than 50 countries. The report shows the iPhone 16 captured a 4% share of all smartphone sales in India during the month.

Interestingly, none of the latest iPhone 17 models, launched in September, appeared in the top-selling list. Analysts say this highlights Apple’s growing strength in India, where demand for slightly older flagship models remains strong. They add that the iPhone 16’s success is driven by high interest in the device, Apple’s expanding retail presence, and attractive launch-period offers. Rising demand for premium smartphones in India also helped push the iPhone 16 to the No 1 position.

The rest of the list shows how important budget and mid-range phones remain in the Indian market. In second place was the Redmi 14C 5G with a 2% sales share, appealing mainly to buyers looking for affordable 5G phones.

The OPPO K13x 5G and vivo Y29 5G took the next two spots, each earning a 2% share. Both models are popular because they offer modern features, strong battery life, and good value for the price.

In fifth place was the Apple iPhone 15, also with a 2% share. Even though it is a year old, it continues to attract customers who want an Apple device at a lower cost than the newest models.

Overall, the September 2025 rankings show a clear trend: Indian consumers are split between premium phones like the iPhone 16 and affordable 5G options. With the festive season approaching, analysts expect even stronger competition as brands prepare for higher holiday sales.