What India can learn from Israel in tech sector

Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, during his recent visit to Israel, lauded the country’s startup ecosystem and said India is looking to collaborate with Israeli startups in cybersecurity and medical devices to strengthen innovation. He added that technology and innovation partnerships will be a key component of the proposed India–Israel trade agreement.

Often called the Startup Nation, Israel — a country roughly the size of Mizoram — began building its strong startup and investment culture as early as the 1990s, immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Israel has emerged as a global leader in deep tech, especially in solutions that blend hardware and software. Cybersecurity alone attracts nearly 50% of total startup funding, with over 500 companies in the sector. Overall, Israel today has more than 6,000–7,000 active startups.

How Israel built its startup culture

Salman Waris, founder and managing partner at TechLegis, said Israel focused early on nurturing talent that migrated from the Soviet Union.

“Under the Soviet Union, Jews — including many scientists and engineers — were not allowed to migrate. When the Union collapsed in 1991, tech talent moved to Israel. To retain them, the Israeli government rolled out multiple schemes and funded innovation,” he said.

The cornerstone of this strategy was the Yozma Programme, launched in 1993, which injected $100 million into venture capital funds, primarily targeting innovation-led startups founded by engineers with military technology backgrounds.

These founders focused on developing new technologies to solve defence and communication challenges. Many exited early by selling their companies — often for intellectual property — mainly to the US, where building similar technology was costlier. This helped channel capital and expertise back into Israel’s ecosystem, despite limited entrepreneurial experience locally.

By the 2000s, the startup ecosystem had crossed $10 billion, nurtured by a mix of policy support, culture, and grit. Today, it includes over 220 venture capital funds, nine universities, 22 incubators, and 16 technology transfer offices.

A booming startup economy

In Q3 2025, Israeli tech recorded $31 billion in mergers & acquisitions, taking the year’s total to $71 billion. Private capital investments hit $2.4 billion in Q3, with $11.9 billion raised in the first three quarters — a 13% year-on-year rise.

According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025, Israel ranks third globally for the fifth consecutive year, behind the US and UK. However, activity remains concentrated mainly in Tel Aviv, which is ranked ninth globally among startup cities.