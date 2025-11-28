New evidence connects intensive pesticide exposure to neurological disorders

A population-based study conducted in a rural block of West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district has revealed worrying levels of cognitive impairment, depression and possible movement disorders among agricultural workers, raising fresh concerns about long-term pesticide exposure and its impact on brain health.

The study, titled, “Pesticide exposure associated with mild cognitive impairment & depression among agricultural workers: Case control study in rural India,” aimed to understand the burden of neurological disorders of neuroinflammatory origin among people aged 50 years and above, designed with robust sampling methods. Researchers expected a minimum 10 per cent prevalence of common neuropsychiatric conditions and calculated a sample size of 138 individuals for initial screening.

Of the 808 individuals screened, 180 (22.3 per cent) tested positive for cognitive impairment, depression, both conditions together or possible movement disorders. Cognitive impairment alone accounted for 56 pc of these cases, while 28.9 pc showed both cognitive impairment and depression. Another 12 participants showed signs of movement disorders.

The demographic profile reflected the agricultural nature of the region with nearly 77 pc of participants being men, and 268 individuals directly involved in farming activities as landowners, sharecroppers or agricultural labourers. Organophosphorus compounds emerged as the most commonly used pesticides, and many workers reported using multiple pesticides simultaneously.

Statistical analysis showed strong associations between neurological symptoms and several agricultural factors. Longer exposure to pesticides over 30 years was significantly linked to higher disease risk. Working more than eight hours a day in the fields and frequent handling of pesticides also showed notable correlations. Men were at higher risk of being screened positive, and lifetime alcohol use had a clear association with neurological symptoms.