The killing fields of Nellie: 42 years later

The conviction that a 42-year-old dark chapter of Indian history needs to be re-read completely by people is believed to have prompted the Assam government to make the “official” Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary Commission report on the “Assam Disturbances” of 1983 public last Tuesday. The report extensively covered the Nellie massacre which occurred during the height of the Assam Agitation, also called Anti-Immigrants Agitation. Copies of the report were circulated among legislators in the assembly. The government also laid the report of the “unofficial” T U Mehta Commission – which studied the same events – at the request of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

The Assam Agitation

The Assam Agitation was a six-year-long bloody movement that began in 1979 and a significant chapter in Assam and India’s history which ended with the Centre’s signing of the historic Assam Accord with AASU and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) in 1985. The two organisations spearheaded the movement, mobilising public support across the state. It followed deep rooted anxieties among the Assamese people after decades of influx of migrants from East Pakistan and then, Bangladesh. The Assamese viewed the migration as a serious threat to the state’s demographic balance and their cultural and linguistic identity.

The flashpoint reached when the 1979 Lok Sabha by-election draft electoral rolls of Mangaldoi had names of a large number of suspected illegal migrants, triggering anger and protest among the local population. Soon, there was a statewide demand to “detect, delete and deport” the migrants who had entered Assam after 1951 even as the agitation escalated beyond student activism. People from cross-sections — farmers, government employees and various civil society organisations — became part of it.

The protesters largely followed non-violent means—picketing, strikes, civil disobedience, rallies, bandhs, economic blockades, boycott of elections etc which severely crippled normal life and daily activities of the people. Over time, the agitation was marked by several stray incidents of violence leading up to the Nellie massacre of civilians.

The Assam Accord fixed March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for detecting and deporting the illegal immigrants, irrespective of religion. In other words, illegal migrants, who entered Assam after this cut-off date are to be detected and deported. Clause 6 of the Accord promised constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect the cultural, social, and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. The 1951 Assam National Register of Citizens or NRC was updated based on the March 24, 1971 cut-off date. Over 19.06 lakh people were left out of the much-talked-about NRC. Though the Assam Accord was signed and NRC updated, the state’s problem of illegal migrants remains.

Nellie massacre

The killings took place on the winter morning of February 18, 1983. Within a span of just seven hours, migrant Muslims from 14 villages in the Nellie area were killed. The official death count was around 1,800 although many believed it was significantly higher. The victims were mostly women, children and elderly people who were unable to flee. It was one of the deadliest episodes of post-partition India.

During his deposition before the Tewary Commission, Jahiruddin Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagaon police station, stated that at noon on February 15, 1983, some people came to his police station to inform him that on the night of February 14, about 1,000 people assembled with deadly weapons at Nellie by beating the drums. The visitors told him that they could not go to Morigaon. Ahmed immediately sent a wireless message to the Commandant of 5th Assam Police Battalion camp at Morigaon with information to the OC of Jagiroad police station and sub-divisional police officer of Morigaon. He produced a copy of the original message sent by him.

Ahmed told the Commission that he did not inform the Nagaon Superintendent of Police or any other officer of Nagaon about this message as they were not available at that moment. He stated that it was his duty to inform the SP but as he was very busy, he could not apply his mind.

Police sub-inspector D Gogoi, who was a second officer at Jagiroad police station, told the Commission that at the instruction of the OC of his police station, he left for Amlighat with CRPF and reached the place at 11.30 am. He said as he did not see any occurrence there, he went towards Nellie side and saw that some houses had been set on fire near the National Highway. With the help of the CRPF personnel, he tried to extinguish the fire. Thereafter, he left the vehicle because he could not proceed in the paddy field and rushed to Demol side, around 3 km from Nellie, on foot along with CRPF personnel.

He saw smoke and houses on fire at Demol and its neighbouring areas. Gogoi further stated that they had gone up to Muladhari after crossing a Nullah and were able to go through the paddy field and Nullah, and found about 150 people there standing on the embankment. They told him that thousands of people with deadly weapons came and assaulted, and a large number of houses were set on fire. When he proceeded towards Muladhari from Demol, he saw three to four dead bodies lying on the ground but did not see the rioters. He returned to Demol, bringing about 64 injured persons with him. He met the sub-divisional officer there and asked him to inform the OC to send more forces and doctors. Since he apprehended an attack at night, he came to Demol and lodged an FIR. During the night, he conducted a search and recovered spears, empty cartridges etc. Gogoi further stated that he reached Nellie around 10.30 am the next day and arranged medical relief for the injured.