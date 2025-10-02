Zoho-led messaging app Arattai becomes the talks of the town

Arattai, developed by Zoho, has become the talk of the town over the past week. The app functions much like the globally popular messaging platform WhatsApp. Recently, its downloads have surged, with Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu confirming on X (formerly Twitter) that new sign-ups skyrocketed from 3,000 to 3,50,000 daily over the span of just three days. He also noted that peak traffic on the platform has increased by 100 times.
Sudden popularity
Although the app was launched in 2021, it had remained relatively unknown until now. The recent surge in interest is largely attributed to endorsements by the government, which sparked nationwide curiosity.
One major trigger was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal—made ahead of Navratri—urging citizens to use indigenous products and adopt “India-made” alternatives. Following his statement, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw began using the Zoho-backed service. Soon after, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan also endorsed the messaging app publicly.
WhatsApp, although widely used in India, remains a foreign-owned service under the Meta umbrella—often at the center of debates over data sovereignty and digital self-reliance.
Core features
Arattai offers a familiar user experience, mirroring many of the features found in WhatsApp. It supports one-on-one and group messaging, voice notes, media sharing, voice and video calls, stories (similar to WhatsApp Status), and channel broadcasting. For users accustomed to WhatsApp, Arattai presents a seamless transition with little to no learning curve.
Multi-device support
While WhatsApp allows usage across mobile, desktop, and web, Arattai goes a step further by also offering support for Android TV. This extended compatibility makes Arattai more versatile in terms of device accessibility, appealing to users who want to stay connected across platforms beyond the typical phone and computer setup.
Data monetisation
One of Arattai’s key differentiators is its firm stance on data privacy. Zoho has made it clear that Arattai does not monetize personal data. In contrast, WhatsApp—owned by Meta—has faced widespread criticism for its data-sharing practices, especially following the controversial 2021 privacy policy update. For privacy-conscious users, Arattai’s approach offers a more transparent and secure alternative.
Privacy philosophy
Arattai is governed by principles of minimal data collection and strong privacy protection. Zoho emphasises that the app will remain lightly governed and not subject to
invasive data practices. WhatsApp, while offering end-to-end encryption for chats, still collects significant metadata and integrates deeply into Meta’s broader ad-driven ecosystem. Arattai, by comparison, positions itself as a user-first platform.