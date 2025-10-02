Zoho-led messaging app Arattai becomes the talks of the town

Arattai, developed by Zoho, has become the talk of the town over the past week. The app functions much like the globally popular messaging platform WhatsApp. Recently, its downloads have surged, with Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu confirming on X (formerly Twitter) that new sign-ups skyrocketed from 3,000 to 3,50,000 daily over the span of just three days. He also noted that peak traffic on the platform has increased by 100 times.

Sudden popularity

Although the app was launched in 2021, it had remained relatively unknown until now. The recent surge in interest is largely attributed to endorsements by the government, which sparked nationwide curiosity.

One major trigger was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal—made ahead of Navratri—urging citizens to use indigenous products and adopt “India-made” alternatives. Following his statement, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw began using the Zoho-backed service. Soon after, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan also endorsed the messaging app publicly.

WhatsApp, although widely used in India, remains a foreign-owned service under the Meta umbrella—often at the center of debates over data sovereignty and digital self-reliance.

Core features

Arattai offers a familiar user experience, mirroring many of the features found in WhatsApp. It supports one-on-one and group messaging, voice notes, media sharing, voice and video calls, stories (similar to WhatsApp Status), and channel broadcasting. For users accustomed to WhatsApp, Arattai presents a seamless transition with little to no learning curve.