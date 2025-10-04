Health dashboard shows India could cut disease burden by third with lower PM2.5 levels

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and climate advocacy organisation Climate Trends have launched an evidence-based tool called the Health Benefit Assessment Dashboard, demonstrating that a 30 per cent reduction in PM2.5 air pollution levels, compared to 2024 projections, could significantly decrease the prevalence of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, and anaemia nationwide by one-third.

Currently, the nationwide disease prevalence stands at 4.87 per cent, according to the 5th National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). If the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) target of a 30 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels is achieved, this prevalence could drop to 3.09 per cent.

The dashboard establishes a connection between long-term exposure to PM2.5 and critical health outcomes for women and children across 641 districts in India, using NFHS-5 data.

It shows that reaching the NCAP target would substantially reduce disease prevalence across the country, including hypertension, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), anaemia, and diabetes among women of reproductive age (15 to 49 years).

Additionally, it would help reduce instances of anaemia, low birth weight, and lower respiratory infections among children under the age of five.

A pioneering tool, the dashboard was launched during a consultation workshop aimed at initiating discussions about air quality and public health as the monsoon season officially comes to an end.