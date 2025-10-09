iPhone Air: The thinnest iPhone yet, but does it deliver?

Apple makes headlines globally with every device launch, but this time it has created even more buzz with the introduction of the iPhone Air—promoted as the thinnest iPhone ever made. Priced at ₹1,19,900, (256 GB), the iPhone Air has generated more excitement than even the Pro models. The buzz around it is so intense that people have approached me personally, asking to check out the phone whenever they saw me using it, whether in the office or out and about. After using the iPhone Air for over two weeks for review purpose, I’m genuinely impressed with its design and build quality. However, the big question remains: Is it really worth the steep price, especially when for just a bit more, you could afford a Pro model with additional features? Let’s dive into the details.

Design and display

Apple usually takes its time coming up with new designs, but this year, it has nailed it with the iPhone Air. Measuring 156.2 x 74.7 x 5.6 mm and weighing 165g, the phone feels solid but not too heavy, offering a comfortable grip. It features a Ceramic Shield front and back for durability, while the titanium frame (Grade 5) provides a lightweight yet strong structure.

With IP68 water and dust resistance, it can be submerged up to 6 metres for 30 minutes, making it ideal for everyday use without worrying about accidental splashes or dust. The 6.5-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display offers vibrant colours and deep blacks, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making movies and videos look sharp and full of contrast.

Performance and specifications

In terms of performance, the iPhone Air handles everything with ease—be it gaming, video editing, or multitasking. I haven’t experienced any lag in daily use, though it did heat up a bit during sustained heavy usage. The phone runs on iOS 26 and is powered by the Apple A19 Pro chip, the same found in the iPhone 17 Pro and Max. With 12GB of RAM, it zips through tasks without breaking a sweat. Storage options range from 256GB to 512GB, with a massive 1TB variant, offering ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The NVMe storage ensures that app load times and file transfers are quick and seamless.