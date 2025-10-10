$4.5 bn & continuing: AFD’s commitment to support India’s climate change mitigation

With extreme weather events like floods, cyclones, landslides, heatwaves and droughts posing threat to human lives and hampering development, India’s climate change mitigation efforts have been greatly supported by international agencies towards ensuring universal access to basic amenities, bridging the infrastructure gap and meeting the growing demand for energy.

Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French international financial institution, has been supporting India in implementing a resilient, inclusive, and low-carbon development pathway that aligns with international climate priorities since 2008. In last 17 years, the AFD has invested 4.5 billion Euros in India supporting agriculture, disaster risk management, biodiversity, education, health, energy transition, urban development, sanitation and microfinance.

The AFD finances and supports the public sector in the country through loans and grants while Proparco, its subsidiary, finances the private sector through project financing and equity. Expertise France, the technical wing of the group designs and supports technical projects.

According to AFD, 83 per cent of the projects contribute to the fight against climate change, while 63 pc of the projects support gender equality. The projects aim to provide access to clean water to one million people, ensure improved urban mobility for 2.8 million people and add 80,000 hectares of natural forest. The projects will help empowerment of 5,70,000 women through microfinance loans.

Setting an ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality in 2070, India is investing heavily in renewable energy, which already accounts for 45 pc of the country’s installed power capacity. AFD is supporting India’s energy transition by directly financing hydro electric projects in Himachal Pradesh and partnering with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and the SBI to fund projects developed by private operators in renewable energy and electric mobility sectors.