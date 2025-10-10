COP30 countdown: Global South turns up the heat on climate finance & justice

As the world prepares to mark a decade since the Paris Agreement, a series of new developments have exposed the widening gap between climate ambition and delivery — particularly for the world’s most vulnerable nations. A landmark report by the Deep Decarbonization Pathways (DDP) Initiative, the fallout from the 7th Board Meeting of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) in Manila, and India’s push for adaptation finance reform have together reignited the Global South’s call for climate justice ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

Released just weeks before the summit, the DDP report — A Decade of National Climate Action: Stocktake and the Road Ahead — finds that the Paris Agreement has successfully reshaped national climate governance. Across 21 countries, including India, Brazil, Nigeria, China, and France, governments have embedded long-term strategies into their policymaking, improved the scientific basis for decision-making, and established institutions for climate coordination. “The Paris Agreement was designed as a catalyst for national action, and ten years on we can see the results,” said Henri Waisman, director of the DDP Initiative. “Countries have begun to reshape climate governance, embed long-term perspectives into policymaking, and accelerate technological change. But if we are to achieve the goals of Paris, the next decade must be about scaling up efforts and turning ambition into real action.”

For India, the report highlights a significant shift toward “development-led decarbonisation,” integrating mitigation, adaptation, and equity into national policy. “India’s long-term strategy marks a move from sectoral interventions to systemic low-carbon transitions,” said Vidhee Avashia from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Yet, the report cautions that long-term strategies often remain disconnected from concrete decisions and that most policies still focus on immediate emission cuts rather than deeper structural transformation.

The issue of climate finance, meanwhile, has become central to this transformation. Earlier this week, New Delhi-based think tank Climate Trends organised a High-Level Roundtable on Adaptation Finance in New Delhi, where senior officials from the Environment and Finance ministries joined experts from development banks, UN agencies, and think tanks to discuss the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA). The discussions revealed the growing frustration of developing countries over the yawning adaptation finance gap. While international adaptation finance rose from USD 22 billion to 28 billion in 2022, actual needs are estimated at over USD 350 billion annually — with more than 60 per cent of that finance currently being delivered as loans.