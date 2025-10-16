Cashify’s Dhamaka Sale: iPhone is available at ₹24,999

Cashify, a platform for buying and selling refurbished electronics, has announced the launch of its ‘Cashify Dhamaka Sale’, which will begin on October 17. The sale comes right in time for the festive season and brings attractive discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of refurbished smartphones. One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the availability of popular iPhone models at heavily reduced prices, starting from just ₹24,999.
The company is offering iPhone 13 at ₹24,999, which is a 58% discount from its original price of ₹59,900. The iPhone 14 is priced at ₹29,999, down by nearly 50% from the same original price. Even newer models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are part of the sale, available for ₹39,399 and ₹44,999, respectively. The latest iPhone 16, which originally costs ₹99,199, is being offered at ₹41,799 with a massive 58% discount. These offers are expected to appeal strongly to consumers looking to upgrade their smartphones without spending too much.
According to Nakul Kumar, co-founder and CMO of Cashify, the demand for premium smartphones in India is growing, but affordability remains a challenge for many. With the Dhamaka Sale, Cashify aims to make top-end devices more accessible to everyday users. He said the sale is a great opportunity for those who may have missed earlier deals to finally grab the phone they wanted at a reasonable price.
Cashify has also been gaining momentum recently as an exclusive resale partner for leading brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, and Xiaomi. This has strengthened its image as a trusted destination for quality refurbished gadgets. Each phone sold by Cashify goes through a 32-point quality check and comes with up to 12 months warranty and a 15-day return window.
The sale will be available only on Cashify’s official app and website. With strong discounts and a trusted platform, the Dhamaka Sale is expected to attract a large number of customers looking for premium smartphones at budget-friendly prices.