Cashify’s Dhamaka Sale: iPhone is available at ₹24,999

Cashify, a platform for buying and selling refurbished electronics, has announced the launch of its ‘Cashify Dhamaka Sale’, which will begin on October 17. The sale comes right in time for the festive season and brings attractive discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of refurbished smartphones. One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the availability of popular iPhone models at heavily reduced prices, starting from just ₹24,999.

The company is offering iPhone 13 at ₹24,999, which is a 58% discount from its original price of ₹59,900. The iPhone 14 is priced at ₹29,999, down by nearly 50% from the same original price. Even newer models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are part of the sale, available for ₹39,399 and ₹44,999, respectively. The latest iPhone 16, which originally costs ₹99,199, is being offered at ₹41,799 with a massive 58% discount. These offers are expected to appeal strongly to consumers looking to upgrade their smartphones without spending too much.