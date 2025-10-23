AI speeds up HR verification processes

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the way human resources firms do background verification and onboarding. Several companies now use AI-powered solutions to verify employee credentials, conduct background checks, and streamline pre-onboarding procedures.

Amit Rahane, partner, EY Forensic and Integrity Services, said, “Document Authenticator is one of our marquee assets that helps organisations identify document forgeries by tracking perpetrators. It can detect timelines of forgery, false signatures, doctored company logos, and more—all in real time.”

AI’s growing role in hiring and verification is driven by both efficiency and rising digital fraud. Jyothis K S, co-founder of Zappyhire, said AI tools are being used for facial recognition and to fetch verified academic data through APIs linked to India’s digital ecosystem. “It’s especially useful now, with the rise of services that help candidates cheat during interviews,” he added.

Manohar Javvaji, co-founder of Impacteers, said his firm uses AI chatbots for simple background checks. “I once verified the details of a new board member through an AI chatbot. It searched the web and returned complete details within minutes,” he said.