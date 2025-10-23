If you love making videos here are 5 gadgets you should own

These days, making videos has become a growing trend — whether it’s for YouTube, Instagram, podcasts, or simply to capture travel moments. Here are five must-have gadgets every video enthusiast should consider.
1. A high-quality camera
A good camera is the foundation of every great video. Brands like Sony, Canon, and Panasonic lead the market with creator-friendly models.
The Sony ZV-E10, for instance, is designed especially for vloggers. It offers 4K video recording, fast autofocus, and a flip-out screen that makes it easy to frame yourself. Similarly, the Canon EOS R50 delivers excellent image quality in a compact, mirrorless design. If you prefer shooting on your phone, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offer stunning video performance with advanced sensors, cinematic modes, and built-in stabilisation — perfect for creators who want to travel light.
2. A reliable tripod or gimbal
Nothing ruins a great shot faster than shaky footage. For stable videos, the Joby GorillaPod is a versatile choice—its flexible legs can grip almost any surface, making it ideal for desk setups or outdoor shoots. For creators who record while walking or moving, a gimbal is a game-changer. Devices like the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 or Zhiyun Smooth 5S provide motorized stabilisation, ensuring buttery-smooth shots even when you’re on the move.
3. External microphone
Crisp, clear audio gives your videos a professional edge. Built-in microphones often pick up unwanted background noise, so upgrading to an external mic is a smart move. Brands like RØDE and DJI are favourites among content creators. The RØDE Wireless GO II and DJI Mic 2 are compact wireless systems that deliver studio-quality sound — perfect for interviews, vlogs, and outdoor recordings. If you’re on a budget, the BOYA BY-M1 is a reliable wired option that performs well for beginners.
4. Portable Lighting Kit
Good lighting can completely transform how your videos look. Soft, balanced lighting highlights details and sets the right mood. For portable use, the Aputure Amaran 100d and Lume Cube Panel Mini are excellent picks — both offer adjustable brightness and colour temperature. For beauty or tutorial creators, ring lights from Digitek or Godox provide even, flattering illumination that enhances skin tones and reduces shadows.
5. External storage and editing tools
High-quality video files take up a lot of space, so fast and secure storage is essential. The Samsung T9 Portable SSD and SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD are two reliable choices, offering quick transfer speeds and durable designs.
Once your footage is ready, editing software completes the process. Beginners can start with Adobe Premiere Rush or CapCut, while professionals often use DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere Pro for advanced color correction and effects.