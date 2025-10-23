If you love making videos here are 5 gadgets you should own

These days, making videos has become a growing trend — whether it’s for YouTube, Instagram, podcasts, or simply to capture travel moments. Here are five must-have gadgets every video enthusiast should consider.

1. A high-quality camera

A good camera is the foundation of every great video. Brands like Sony, Canon, and Panasonic lead the market with creator-friendly models.

The Sony ZV-E10, for instance, is designed especially for vloggers. It offers 4K video recording, fast autofocus, and a flip-out screen that makes it easy to frame yourself. Similarly, the Canon EOS R50 delivers excellent image quality in a compact, mirrorless design. If you prefer shooting on your phone, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offer stunning video performance with advanced sensors, cinematic modes, and built-in stabilisation — perfect for creators who want to travel light.

2. A reliable tripod or gimbal

Nothing ruins a great shot faster than shaky footage. For stable videos, the Joby GorillaPod is a versatile choice—its flexible legs can grip almost any surface, making it ideal for desk setups or outdoor shoots. For creators who record while walking or moving, a gimbal is a game-changer. Devices like the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 or Zhiyun Smooth 5S provide motorized stabilisation, ensuring buttery-smooth shots even when you’re on the move.