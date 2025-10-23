Lenovo leads global PC shipments in third quarter; HP, Dell follow

Asus delivered the fastest QoQ growth of 22.5%, along with a solid 14.1% YoY increase, fueled by strong demand for consumer notebooks and gaming laptops.

According to Counterpoint, the top five vendors together accounted for nearly 75% of global PC shipments, underscoring continued consolidation at the high end of the market. Smaller OEMs, in contrast, saw flat or declining sales. Overall, global PC shipments grew 8.1% YoY in Q3 2025. The growth was mainly driven by the upcoming end of support for Microsoft Windows 10 in October 2025 and strategic inventory adjustments in response to shifting US import tariff policies.

Shift towards AI PCs

Looking ahead, the industry’s focus is turning towards AI PCs — laptops and desktops with built-in AI acceleration. In 2025, manufacturers began promoting models capable of running generative AI assistants and large language models locally, reducing dependence on the cloud.

However, according to the report, these AI features have not yet become major sales drivers. Most buyers still prioritise OS compatibility, performance, and battery life over advanced AI capabilities. For now, AI PCs are more about future-proofing, as many enterprises are upgrading to AI-ready systems to prepare for the next wave of computing rather than out of immediate need.

“While the current growth is mainly due to the Windows 10 transition, the next big wave will come from the rise of the AI PC. However, this shift has not yet fully appeared in the Q3 2025 results,” said Minsoo Kang, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.