Kerala's tide of trouble

Ezhikkara, a low-lying panchayat on the northern edge of Ernakulam’s backwaters, is drowning slowly — not in rainwater, but in the tides. “Every day, between November and May, we check when the tide will come in,” says MS Ratheesh, president of the Ezhikkara gram panchayat in Paravur taluk. “The water rises from within the land, not from the seaside anymore. Salinity is close to 30 ppt — almost equal to seawater. Nothing grows here now.”

In this cluster of estuarine villages ringed by the Vembanad Lake — a Ramsar wetland and India’s longest backwater stretch — saline water now seeps into homes, fields, and wells for half the year. What were once fertile Pokkali paddies, known for their salt-tolerant rice and prawn farming system, have turned barren. Of the 400 hectares of Pokkali fields Ezhikkara once cultivated, only about 70 remain active today.

“This is the panchayat with the highest youth migration in the district,” Ratheesh says bluntly to TNIE. “People are leaving. You can’t fight the tide with bare hands.”

Ezhikkara’s geography defines its fate. The panchayat—barely 350 meters wide in parts—is cradled by Vembanad on three sides, with the Arabian Sea just 5 km further west, separated only by Vypin island. Here, the lake behaves like a living lung: inhaling saltwater during the dry months and exhaling fresh monsoon flows through 10 rivers that descend from the Western Ghats.

“This region is a biodiversity jewel,” explains CG Madhusoodhanan, chief executive officer of Kochi-based EQUINOCT, alongside KD Vincent, chair of the panchayat planning committee and a long-time community leader. “The Chalakudy river alone has 140 species of fish, more than the Ganga. Ten rivers drain into Vembanad, enriching it with freshwater and silt. But decades of sand mining, dredging, and urban encroachment have changed everything. The depth that was once 8 meters is now barely 2 in many stretches. The lake is fast losing its ability to sustain life.” As the sediment builds up, tidal energy pushes farther inland. The delicate rhythm between the kadal, kayal and kandal — the sea, backwater, and mangrove ecosystem — is collapsing. In Ezhikkara, even the palms along the shore are dying. “The salt now climbs the roots,” Ratheesh says, pointing to a row of skeletal coconut trees. “They were never affected before, not even when salinity touched 20 ppt. Now it’s touching 30 and above.” In response to the creeping crisis, local researchers and communities have taken mapping and prediction into their own hands. Since 2022, EQUINOCT Community Sourced Modelling Solutions and the Community Resource Centre Puthenvelikkara have co-developed a web-based tidal flood forecasting application called “Seasight” that places local observation at the centre of early warning.