LatentView developing ‘AI chief of staff’ as most jobs will be automated in future: CEO

Chennai-based IT services firm LatentView Analytics, through its AI Centre of Excellence (CoE), is developing an AI chief of staff that could eventually replace humans in such roles, according to its CEO, Rajan Sethuraman.

Speaking to this newspaper after the company’s Q2 earnings call, Sethuraman said, “The AI CoE is a framework we are using to bring together and develop the best ideas from across the organisation. Over the past two years, we have been building several AI- and GenAI-enabled solutions, each developed by different verticals within the company. As this ecosystem is evolving so rapidly, we decided to consolidate our efforts and view R&D through that lens.”

He added, “We felt the architecture for our various GenAI solutions should be evaluated, experimented with and owned by one central team. They are developing a range of new solutions and value propositions. One such experiment is the creation of a digital twin to replicate the role of a chief of staff.”

The company has signed three projects with US-based firms, valued between $2,50,000 and $5,00,000, and has four more projects worth around $1 million each in the pipeline.