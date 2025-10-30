Musk launches Grokipedia: Can it give a tough competition to Wikipedia?

Elon Musk has introduced a new online encyclopedia called Grokipedia through his company, xAI. While it shares some similarities with Wikipedia, there are also key differences between the two platforms.

What is Grokipedia?

Grokipedia is an online encyclopedia that aims to present information in a format similar to Wikipedia. The site’s design is currently simple: the homepage features a large search bar, and the articles follow a basic structure with headings, subheadings, and citations. However, as of now, the site does not feature images.

How it differs from Wikipedia

One major difference is that Grokipedia does not seem to allow users to edit articles in the same way that Wikipedia does. On Wikipedia, anyone can contribute to or modify an article, but Grokipedia appears to have more limited editing functionality. Grokipedia claims that its articles are “fact-checked.” This raises concerns because large language models, like the one powering Grokipedia, sometimes produce inaccurate or fabricated information. Unlike Wikipedia, which relies on a community of volunteer editors, it is unclear how reliable Grokipedia’s fact-checking process is.

Content sourcing

Despite Elon Musk’s promise that Grokipedia would be a significant improvement over Wikipedia, some articles on the site appear to be directly copied from Wikipedia. For example, on the MacBook Air page, there’s a note stating that the content is “adapted from Wikipedia.” In some cases, the articles are almost identical to their Wikipedia counterparts. Musk acknowledged this issue in a recent statement, promising that the team will address it by the end of the year.