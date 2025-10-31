World ‘running empty’ on climate finance promise: UNEP

The world is dangerously off-track in funding the measures needed to protect billions from worsening climate disasters, the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Adaptation Gap Report 2025: Running on Empty warns. Released ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the report reveals that developing countries will require at least $310 billion annually by 2035 to adapt to climate change — 12 times more than current international public finance flows.

The report highlights the deepening divide between climate ambition and reality. Current adaptation finance from developed to developing nations stood at just $26 billion in 2023, down from $28 billion in 2022, despite record-breaking heat waves, floods, and storms around the world.

“The adaptation finance gap is now between $284 and $339 billion every year,” the report states. “This is not just a financial shortfall — it’s a crisis of survival.” UN secretary-general António Guterres described adaptation as “a lifeline, not a cost,” warning that failure to scale up finance would “leave the world’s most vulnerable exposed to rising seas, deadly storms, and searing heat.”

Glasgow Pact off track

The 2021 Glasgow Climate Pact set a goal to double international public adaptation finance from 2019 levels to approximately $40 billion by 2025. UNEP’s analysis shows that, on current trajectories, that goal will not be met. “The world is running on empty,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP. “Every person on this planet is living with the impacts of climate change — wildfires, heat waves, floods, and rising costs. Yet adaptation finance is not keeping pace. If we do not invest now, we will face escalating costs every year.”

Even as global mitigation efforts stall, adaptation costs are ballooning. When adjusted for inflation, the estimated $310–365 billion required annually could rise to $440–520 billion by 2035, the report warns. Meanwhile, the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance — agreed at COP29 in Baku at $300 billion a year for mitigation and adaptation combined — falls far short of needs.

Progress in planning, but outdated strategies

Despite the grim financial picture, progress in adaptation planning continues. As of mid-2025, 172 countries — nearly 90 per cent of UNFCCC parties — have at least one national adaptation plan, policy or strategy. However, 36 of these plans are outdated or over a decade old, raising concerns about maladaptation.

Countries have reported over 1,600 adaptation actions across sectors such as biodiversity, agriculture, water, and infrastructure through their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs). Yet few provide impact data. “Nearly three-quarters of reported information relates to direct outputs like training or risk assessments,” UNEP notes. “Only 16% cover outcomes and 12% report actual resilience impacts.” This gap in measurement “makes it difficult to assess whether adaptation efforts are truly reducing vulnerability,” said Dr Timo Leiter of the London School of Economics, one of the report’s authors.