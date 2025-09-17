Understated diamonds of Odisha

It is no surprise that Odisha’s culture, history and diverse landscape often find their way onto many a traveller’s bucket list of experiences. Beyond its popular spots like Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar, Gopalpur and others, the East Indian state has some parts that still hold deep value, unique culture, language and art.
Our recent visit to Sambalpur, one of the largest towns in Western Odisha, during the key phase of the popular Rangabati Mahotsav, a popular cultural festival, helped us learn a great deal about this unique land, its people and their way of life. During our short excursion to the land that was once largely hailed for being a hotspot for the diamond trade, we were deeply enriched by the historical significance of the various spots we visited. Here’s a comprehensive guide of important spots that you must visit when you head for an enriching trip to Sambalpur, Odisha.
Maa Samaleswari Temple
Situated on the banks of the Mahanadi River, the longest river in Odisha, Maa Samaleswari Temple is a must-visit both from a spiritual and heritage point of view. Intricately entwined with the history of Sambalpur, the deity known as Samaleswari lends its name to the identity of the town. As per the officials from the temple’s trust, as well as general pre-existing notions among locals, the current premises of the temple were established during the 16th century under King Balaram Dev, a prominent ruler of the Chouhan dynasty. The temple’s premises are also now largely developed, turning it into a well-established tourism spot with a thriving market that promotes the sale of locally produced goods like the popular sambalpuri sari. Evenings also introduce an enriching light show that narrates the tale of the temple and its deep history.
Ghanteswari Temple
For tourists who are spiritually motivated, this is another spot that is a must-visit. Situated in Chiplima, 33 km away from the main Sambalpur town region, this is an honest experience to be revered. The sea of Brass Bells hung by devotees engulfed the ceilings and walls of the temple. The sounds from these bells will surely give visitors a feeling of divinity, transporting them to a plain of tranquillity.
The Leaning Temple of Lord Shiva
This temple at Huma, a village in the Sambalpur region, should be an unmissable destination on your Sambalpur checklist. Historically, as the name suggests, this revered spot consists of the temple edifice that has stood at a tilted angle for centuries, even maintaining the angle all these years. Dipping your toes into the Mahanadi river, upon the banks of which this temple sits, is an additional experience here as you get greeted by the native Kuda fish.
The Budharaja Hills
The landscape of this region once served as an integral and strategic point in the rebellion led by freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. Now this is a tourist attraction in the region that offers a majestic view from the summit, with the serpentine roads leading to the summit, the expanse of nearby regions clearly visible.
Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary
This is a no-brainer for any nature lover. The right dyke end point of the historic Hirakud Dam welcomes us into the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. While a leopard sighting here will surely be a major turning point during the safari, the expanse of this land also offers regular sightings of the Indian bison, sambar and spotted deers and more. A staycation at the Debrigarh Nature camp is also a brilliant way to explore this region, as tourists can dive right into the ecosystem of the beautiful region.
Hirakud Dam
16 km from Sambalpur sits the first multipurpose river valley project that was established after Indian independence. 746 sq km in area, this is considered the largest man-made water body in Asia. From a tourism point of view, the Gandhi Minar & Jawahar Minar observation towers at either end of the main dam are the best spots to get a panoramic view of the
region. When the water levels reduce, ancient temple ruins can also be visible. The Cattle Island is also a popular destination to consider while visiting the region.