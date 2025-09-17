Understated diamonds of Odisha

It is no surprise that Odisha’s culture, history and diverse landscape often find their way onto many a traveller’s bucket list of experiences. Beyond its popular spots like Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar, Gopalpur and others, the East Indian state has some parts that still hold deep value, unique culture, language and art.

Our recent visit to Sambalpur, one of the largest towns in Western Odisha, during the key phase of the popular Rangabati Mahotsav, a popular cultural festival, helped us learn a great deal about this unique land, its people and their way of life. During our short excursion to the land that was once largely hailed for being a hotspot for the diamond trade, we were deeply enriched by the historical significance of the various spots we visited. Here’s a comprehensive guide of important spots that you must visit when you head for an enriching trip to Sambalpur, Odisha.

Maa Samaleswari Temple

Situated on the banks of the Mahanadi River, the longest river in Odisha, Maa Samaleswari Temple is a must-visit both from a spiritual and heritage point of view. Intricately entwined with the history of Sambalpur, the deity known as Samaleswari lends its name to the identity of the town. As per the officials from the temple’s trust, as well as general pre-existing notions among locals, the current premises of the temple were established during the 16th century under King Balaram Dev, a prominent ruler of the Chouhan dynasty. The temple’s premises are also now largely developed, turning it into a well-established tourism spot with a thriving market that promotes the sale of locally produced goods like the popular sambalpuri sari. Evenings also introduce an enriching light show that narrates the tale of the temple and its deep history.

Ghanteswari Temple

For tourists who are spiritually motivated, this is another spot that is a must-visit. Situated in Chiplima, 33 km away from the main Sambalpur town region, this is an honest experience to be revered. The sea of Brass Bells hung by devotees engulfed the ceilings and walls of the temple. The sounds from these bells will surely give visitors a feeling of divinity, transporting them to a plain of tranquillity.