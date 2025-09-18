Google's Nano Banana AI engine goes viral in India

Google’s new AI tool, called Gemini Nano Banana, has become a massive hit in India. Officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, this powerful AI engine allows users to edit and create images with just a photo and a simple prompt. Since its launch, it has gone viral, especially among young users on social media.

How it works

The tool is available through the Gemini app, where people can upload their photos and turn them into creative, artistic images. One of the most popular uses has been creating 3D action figure-style images. People simply upload a selfie and add a prompt like “make a 1/7 scale toy version of this person.” The AI then generates a lifelike figurine image, complete with toy box packaging and a display stand.

The biggest trend: Nano Banana AI Saree

But the biggest craze in India is the “Nano Banana AI Saree” trend. This feature lets users turn their pictures into Bollywood-style portraits that look like they’re from the 1990s. The AI adds chiffon sarees, warm golden lighting, and a film-like texture, giving the final image a vintage and cinematic feel. Social media platforms are now filled with these glamorous, retro-style portraits.