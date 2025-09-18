Google's Nano Banana AI engine goes viral in India
Google’s new AI tool, called Gemini Nano Banana, has become a massive hit in India. Officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, this powerful AI engine allows users to edit and create images with just a photo and a simple prompt. Since its launch, it has gone viral, especially among young users on social media.
How it works
The tool is available through the Gemini app, where people can upload their photos and turn them into creative, artistic images. One of the most popular uses has been creating 3D action figure-style images. People simply upload a selfie and add a prompt like “make a 1/7 scale toy version of this person.” The AI then generates a lifelike figurine image, complete with toy box packaging and a display stand.
The biggest trend: Nano Banana AI Saree
But the biggest craze in India is the “Nano Banana AI Saree” trend. This feature lets users turn their pictures into Bollywood-style portraits that look like they’re from the 1990s. The AI adds chiffon sarees, warm golden lighting, and a film-like texture, giving the final image a vintage and cinematic feel. Social media platforms are now filled with these glamorous, retro-style portraits.
The reason for this tool’s popularity is its speed, accuracy, and ease of use. It can quickly change backgrounds, outfits, and even combine different images using text prompts. Users love how simple it is to create something impressive in just a few seconds. Plus, Google has made it available for free, allowing people to create several images every day.
Although some users have raised concerns about privacy and data safety, Google has taken steps to keep things secure. One major feature is the SynthID watermark, which marks AI-generated images invisibly, helping people know which images were made with AI.
With its creative features and easy access, Google’s Nano Banana AI engine has truly taken India by storm, becoming more than just a trend—it’s now a part of everyday online fun.