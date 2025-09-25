₹22,000: The average selling price of mobile phones in India

India’s average selling price (ASP) of mobile phones is expected to remain below $250 (₹22,100) in 2025, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. This means that, on average, people in India will spend less than $250 on a mobile phone this year. In comparison, the global ASP is projected to reach $370 (₹32,800) in the same period. However, the report also notes that, due to premiumisation, India’s ASP is expected to gradually increase to $287 (₹25,400) by 2029. This growth is being driven by the migration from feature phones to smartphones, rising demand in rural and semi-urban areas, and increasing digital adoption across the country.

“India will continue to support the mid-range segment, with its ASP remaining below $250 in 2025 but gradually increasing amid premiumisation to reach $287 by 2029,” reads the report.

Global ASP trends

Globally, the average selling price of smartphones is steadily rising. In 2024, the ASP stood at around $357 and is expected to climb to $370 in 2025, eventually reaching $412 by 2029. This reflects a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. According to the report, this upward trend is fuelled by consumers opting for more premium devices and the growing adoption of 5G technology, even in mid-range models.

North America continues to be the most premium smartphone market, with ASP expected to grow 7% in 2025, reaching nearly $984 by 2026. China’s smartphone ASP is forecast to rise 3.6% in 2025, driven by strong performance from local brands like Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo, alongside solid sales of premium Apple models.

Brand-wise ASP leaders

In terms of brands, Apple continues to dominate the premium smartphone market. The iPhone’s ASP is projected to increase from $919 in 2025 to nearly $1,000 by 2029. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple is following a dual strategy: expanding in emerging markets with more affordable models like the iPhone ‘e’ and ‘Air’, while maintaining its premium status through Pro models and a foldable iPhone expected in 2026.