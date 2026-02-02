Palliative care embedded in Kerala’s healthcare system

While an estimated 14% of patients receive palliative care globally, such facilities are available for only less than 4% patients in India. At least one in five suicides in the country is committed by a person living with an advanced, chronic or life-limiting condition. The financial devastation a family faces is far greater at the time of illness due to lack of basic social security.

A recent study by Pune-based Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR) and Pallium India, Thiruvananthapuram, estimated that seven to 10 million Indians require palliative care every year and nearly 96% of people with serious health-related suffering are left without structured support. What is more worrying than the low number is the extreme geographical imbalance in the distribution of services and unavailability of such facilities for non-cancer patients in many states.