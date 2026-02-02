'Palliative care still not widely integrated into mainstream medical training'

Palliative care in India is often limited to cancer and end-of-life care. Challenging this perception, Dr Eric Borges, veteran cardiologist and chairman of the King George V Memorial Trust, says palliative care is about living well, not just dying peacefully, in an interview with Hemant Kumar Rout. Edited excerpts:

What inspired you to conceptualise and set up Sukoon Nilaya, especially focusing on non-cancer palliative care?

Sukoon Nilaya was born from moments I could not forget patients with advanced non-cancer illnesses suffering quietly because care beyond cure was limited or absent. I met families who were exhausted, frightened, and unsure where to turn once treatment options ended. Their physical, emotional, and social pain was real, yet largely invisible. These experiences compelled me to think of Sukoon Nilaya as a space offering not only palliative care, but also comprehensive supportive care and rehabilitation.

What gaps existed in the healthcare system that led to dedicated palliative care centres for non-cancer patients?

The biggest gap I witnessed was that patients with serious non-cancer illnesses were falling through the cracks of the healthcare system. Once curative treatment reached its limits, there was very little focus on symptom relief, emotional support, rehabilitation or guidance for families. Care was fragmented, hospital centric and often overwhelming for patients already struggling with loss of function and dignity. Our approach focuses on comfort, continuity, family involvement and helping patients live as fully and meaningfully as possible, despite serious illness.