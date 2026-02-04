Discover Delhi

Qila Rai Pithora in Mehrauli focuses on Mehrauli Archaeological Park, revamped walking trails through Rajput and early Sultanate ruins. Siri in Hauz Khas boasts Hauz Khas Village 2.0 — integration of the 14th-century reservoir with curated night-time Light & Sound heritage walks. Tughlaqabad in South Delhi is promoting Sham-e-Tughlaqabad, new sunset tours of the massive stone fortifications and Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq’s mausoleum. Jahanpanah will focus on The Fourth City through guided visits to the Begumpur Mosque and the unique Khirki Mosque.

Firozabad’s Djinns of Kotla tour is an evening experience exploring the mystical and haunted folklore of the 14th-century citadel. Shergarh in Purana Qila takes you through partition diaries, immersive storytelling walks at the Old Fort that blend medieval history with its role during the 1947 partition. Even the National War Memorial & Kartavya Path are fully integrated into the walk circuit, offering a martyrs’ memory experience. Lastly, during 2024 walk festival, Shahjahanabad in old Delhi offered Purani Dilli ke Bashinde, deep-dive walks into the lanes of Mughals, focusing on hereditary musicians, hakims and 300-year-old culinary lineages.Beyond the ancient walls, 2026 features several modern hearts of the city. Baansera, Delhi’s first bamboo park, is a sprawling riverside eco-park on the Yamuna banks featuring bamboo structures, musical fountains and open-air cafés. Recently, they even announced the possible introduction of Kashmir-style boats.

The Bharat Future City Corridor is another massive urban development project near the Dwarka-Gurugram border, housing Yashobhoomi, a world-class convention centre and new leisure hubs. The government is also encouraging the conversion of havelis in Shahjahanabad into luxury boutique hotels to allow tourists to sleep within the history. DTTDC now uses a data-driven app that provides real-time crowd-flow mapping, helping you avoid long queues at the Red Fort or Qutb Minar. The hospitality landscape is also booming toward the Delhi-NCR belt, with massive properties nearing completion.