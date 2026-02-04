India’s youngest state strengthens tourism

The Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Yadagirigutta is often called the Tirupati of Telangana. This massive sacred complex was entirely reconstructed using 250,000 tonnes of black granite. It is now an architectural marvel comparable to ancient Dravidian wonders.

While that is for tourists on the go, slow-travellers and luxury indulgers can set sight on the new Hilton Genome Valley Resort & Spa, a 5-Star resort opened in late 2025, featuring private pool villas and India’s first Eforea spa. Another massive development near Shankarpally focusing on biophilic luxury and mindfulness is the Ridhira Zen Wellness Resort in Hyderabad.

Telangana is also promoting caravan tourism to offer unique, flexible and comfortable travel, especially for families, by connecting them with heritage sites and nature, such as Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam and Ananthagiri Hills. The state is also developing a 35-acre artificial beach project at Kotwalguda near Hyderabad. The ₹225 crore project, sanctioned by the Telangana government, will feature a man-made lake, sand zones, wave pool technology, floating villas and a theme park designed to be a major tourist spot.