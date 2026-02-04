Set foot into the ‘heart ’ of Incredible India!

New luxury tented camps and eco-retreats have opened to accommodate those tracking the world’s fastest land animal. The 5th edition of the Skydiving Festival at Datana Airstrip is currently running through February 2026, offering tandem jumps over the historic temple city. MP’s new initiative has opened up scenic forest buffer zones for night safaris and hot air ballooning, reducing the pressure on core tiger zones while offering more flexible entry times for tourists.

Following the 108-foot statue of Oneness of Adi Shankaracharya, Phase-II of Advait Lok is a massive 2026 development. It includes a global centre for Advaita Vedanta, a museum, and a high-end Mamleshwar Lok corridor. The newly completed philosophical theme park in Omkareshwar, Ekatma Dham, uses 3D mapping and immersive galleries to explain ancient Indian philosophy. Lastly, Shri Ramchandra Van Gaman Path will also be a new spiritual trail being developed that retraces the path of Lord Ram through MP.