Anthropic’s new AI tool sparks fears of software and outsourcing disruption

Anthropic, a US-based company that builds advanced AI systems designed to work safely and reliably inside organisations, drew global attention this week after it released new automation tools that showed how quickly AI is moving beyond chatbots and into full-scale workplace automation. The announcement triggered sharp reactions in financial markets as it challenged long-held assumptions about how software and outsourcing businesses operate.

At the centre of the launch was an upgraded AI agent called Claude Cowork. Unlike earlier AI tools that mainly answered questions or helped with writing, this system is designed to carry out real work across many business functions. Anthropic introduced plug-ins that allow the AI to handle specialised tasks in areas such as sales, marketing, legal work, finance, customer support, data analysis and internal knowledge search. These plug-ins connect the AI directly to a company’s tools and information, allowing it to act inside existing workflows rather than sitting on the sidelines.

For example, in legal teams, the AI can review contracts, sort non-disclosure agreements and support compliance checks at much higher speed. In sales, it can help identify potential customers, prepare outreach, manage pipelines and support deal planning. In customer support, it can sort and prioritise incoming requests, research answers from multiple internal systems, draft responses and turn solved issues into knowledge articles to reduce future work. Enterprise search allows employees to search across emails, documents, chats and internal systems with a single question, treating the entire organisation as one connected knowledge base.