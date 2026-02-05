Dyson HushJet Air Purifier: Quiet and ideal for small rooms

For the past decade, air pollution has been a serious concern in Delhi, especially during the winter months. After Diwali, thick smog becomes a regular feature outdoors, and indoor air quality also takes a hit. During this period, an air purifier becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity for breathing cleaner air at home. With this in mind, we tested the Dyson HushJet Air Purifier Compact, which is priced at ₹29,900 and is meant for small spaces such as bedrooms, study rooms and home offices.

Design and features

The first thing that stands out about the Dyson HushJet is its compact and lightweight design. It occupies a small footprint of about a 23 cm diameter and stands 18.5 inches tall. Weighing just 3.5 kg, it is easy to move from one room to another, making it practical for daily use.

From a technical standpoint, the purifier uses a fully sealed 360-degree electrostatic particulate filter combined with an activated carbon filter. Dyson claims the system captures up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Because of the cylindrical filter design, polluted air is drawn in from all directions rather than a single intake point.