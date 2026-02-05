Dyson HushJet Air Purifier: Quiet and ideal for small rooms

For the past decade, air pollution has been a serious concern in Delhi, especially during the winter months. After Diwali, thick smog becomes a regular feature outdoors, and indoor air quality also takes a hit. During this period, an air purifier becomes less of a luxury and more of a necessity for breathing cleaner air at home. With this in mind, we tested the Dyson HushJet Air Purifier Compact, which is priced at ₹29,900 and is meant for small spaces such as bedrooms, study rooms and home offices.
Design and features
The first thing that stands out about the Dyson HushJet is its compact and lightweight design. It occupies a small footprint of about a 23 cm diameter and stands 18.5 inches tall. Weighing just 3.5 kg, it is easy to move from one room to another, making it practical for daily use.
From a technical standpoint, the purifier uses a fully sealed 360-degree electrostatic particulate filter combined with an activated carbon filter. Dyson claims the system captures up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Because of the cylindrical filter design, polluted air is drawn in from all directions rather than a single intake point.
The activated carbon layer also helps reduce strong odours from cooking, pets or outdoor smoke. Dyson says the filter can last up to five years, which helps keep long-term running costs relatively low, with replacements priced at just under ₹5,000.
Controls are handled through the MyDyson app or via three buttons on the front of the unit, with changes reflected on the small display. The app also allows scheduling, live tracking of PM2.5 and PM10 levels.
Performance
In daily use, the purifier performs impressively. On a severe pollution day when indoor AQI crossed 600 despite closed windows, the purifier brought levels down to safer ranges within 20 minutes on auto mode. PM2.5 and PM10 readings dropped from the 80–120 range to under 50, and the room felt noticeably fresher. Odours from outside burning were also reduced.
Noise is another strong point. Even at night, the HushJet runs almost silently in sleep mode, making it ideal for light sleepers.
Should you buy it?
At ₹29,900, the Dyson HushJet Air Purifier Compact sits firmly in the premium category. However, for those living in highly polluted cities like Delhi and looking for a quiet, compact and technically sound air purifier, it feels like a sensible long-term investment.