Vivo tops India’s smartphone market in 2025 by volume; Apple leads in value

Vivo (excluding iQOO) led India’s smartphone market in 2025 with a 20% volume share, according to a study by Counterpoint Research. Samsung secured the second spot, driven by strong performance in its mass-market A, M, and F series, along with steady traction in the premium Galaxy S series. OPPO (excluding OnePlus) ranked third, supported primarily by growth in its A and K series. Apple recorded 28% year-on-year (YoY) growth, aided by stronger channel execution and deeper penetration into smaller cities through multi-brand outlets and premium reseller stores. The iPhone 16 emerged as the top-shipped model of 2025, marking the highest annual shipment share for any iPhone in India.

Vivo’s Y and T series contributed heavily to overall volumes, while the X series saw an impressive 185% YoY surge. This growth was driven by a camera-focused approach, a partnership with ZEISS, and the launch of the X200 FE, which bridges the gap between the V series and the flagship X series.

Market value trends

In terms of market value, Apple emerged as the clear leader, with its share rising from 23% in 2024 to 28% in 2025. Samsung maintained a steady 22% value share, while Vivo dipped slightly from 15% to 14%. OPPO’s value share remained flat at 9%, while Realme and OnePlus each saw a 1% decline, to 6% and 4% respectively. iQOO retained its niche 2% share.