Vivo tops India’s smartphone market in 2025 by volume; Apple leads in value

Vivo (excluding iQOO) led India’s smartphone market in 2025 with a 20% volume share, according to a study by Counterpoint Research. Samsung secured the second spot, driven by strong performance in its mass-market A, M, and F series, along with steady traction in the premium Galaxy S series. OPPO (excluding OnePlus) ranked third, supported primarily by growth in its A and K series. Apple recorded 28% year-on-year (YoY) growth, aided by stronger channel execution and deeper penetration into smaller cities through multi-brand outlets and premium reseller stores. The iPhone 16 emerged as the top-shipped model of 2025, marking the highest annual shipment share for any iPhone in India.
Vivo’s Y and T series contributed heavily to overall volumes, while the X series saw an impressive 185% YoY surge. This growth was driven by a camera-focused approach, a partnership with ZEISS, and the launch of the X200 FE, which bridges the gap between the V series and the flagship X series.
Market value trends
In terms of market value, Apple emerged as the clear leader, with its share rising from 23% in 2024 to 28% in 2025. Samsung maintained a steady 22% value share, while Vivo dipped slightly from 15% to 14%. OPPO’s value share remained flat at 9%, while Realme and OnePlus each saw a 1% decline, to 6% and 4% respectively. iQOO retained its niche 2% share.
Looking ahead
India’s smartphone market is expected to experience a single-digit volume decline in 2026 as rising memory and component costs weigh on demand, particularly in the sub-`15,000 segment. However, price increases and a stronger focus on premium devices are projected to lift average selling prices (ASPs) by 5-7% YoY, further shifting the market toward higher-end smartphones.
Other key trends include a 4% YoY decline in Q4 2025 shipments, caused by post-festive slowdowns and rising prices. MediaTek led the chipset market with a 47% share, followed by Qualcomm at 29%. Motorola was the fastest-growing smartphone brand by volume in 2025, posting 54% YoY growth thanks to its clean Android interface and expanding retail presence. Among sub-brands, CMF grew 83% YoY after becoming an independent subsidiary of Nothing and entering a $100-million manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus. Nothing itself recorded 32% YoY growth in Q4, supported by offline retail expansion and localized production under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
Samsung dominated the foldable smartphone segment with an 88% share. EMI financing emerged as a key driver for both mainstream and premium purchases, while features such as Dolby Atmos audio, larger batteries, and higher DRAM became important differentiators. Online channels outperformed offline in value growth, aided by festive-season promotions and premium model launches.