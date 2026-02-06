9,000 hectare of mining land available in Odisha for renewables

As India strives to achieve a net-zero economy by 2070 and eyes 500 gigawatt (GW) non-fossil electricity by 2030, nearly 9,000 hectare mining land in Odisha can be re-purposed for production of renewable energy (RE) and development of green industries at scale to give push to these goals, a new report has suggested.

What is more significant about these land parcels is that they can be used for low-carbon development initiatives while avoiding the challenges of conventional land acquisition, it stated.

The report ‘Repurposing Mining Land in Odisha: Opportunities for Catalysing Odisha’s Low-Carbon Development’, released by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iForest) stated that as one of India’s key mining and industrial states, Odisha holds a critical position in steering this green transition and approximately 8,957 hectare land from closed and soon-to-be-closed coal and non-coal mines in the state can be strategically repurposed over the next decade. These land patches are important assets for boosting renewable energy deployment and green industries in Odisha. With a renewable energy target of 10.95 GW by 2030 and industry contributing over 44 per cent of the state’s gross state value added (GSVA), timely access to large, contiguous and investment-ready land is of utmost importance, it stated.