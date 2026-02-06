Global forests shifting towards fast-growing trees

A growing dominance of fast-growing tree species is reshaping forests worldwide, potentially weakening ecosystem stability, biodiversity and long-term carbon storage, according to a major new global study.

The findings come from a study titled “Global functional shifts in trees driven by alien naturalization and native extinction,” published in the journal Nature Plants. The research is based on an analysis of functional traits and environmental niches of 31,001 tree species across the world, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of global tree diversity to date.

As reported by Phys.org, the study examines how two simultaneous, human-driven processes, extinction of native tree species and the spread of alien or naturalised species are transforming forest composition and ecological functioning. By comparing naturalised, threatened, and non-threatened species, the researchers assessed present trends and projected how forests are likely to change under increasing climate stress, land-use pressure and disturbance.

The analysis suggests that future forests will increasingly be dominated by fast-growing, high-resource-use species. These trees typically have light leaves, low wood density and rapid growth rates, allowing them to establish quickly in disturbed environments. In contrast, slow-growing species with dense wood, thick leaves and long lifespans face a higher risk of decline and extinction.

While average trait values across species groups do not differ dramatically, the study identifies clear ecological patterns. Naturalised species occupy broader functional and environmental spaces and tend to thrive in colder and more climatically variable regions. Threatened species are generally more specialised, associated with warm, stable, and nutrient-rich environments, while non-threatened species show intermediate characteristics.