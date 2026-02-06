Warming winters, extreme snowfall: Milan–Cortina Olympics open under the shadow of climate volatility

The Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics officially opened on Friday, but the Games have already offered a contradicting preview of how climate change is reshaping winter sport. On February 4, heavy snowfall forced organisers to cancel the first women’s downhill training session, an early disruption that highlights the growing unpredictability of alpine weather.

“Wednesday’s heavy snowfall is a reminder of how unpredictable winter weather has become,” said Davide Faranda, climatologist and research director at CNRS and founder of ClimaMeter. “Climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is warming winter temperatures, leading to fewer freezing days each year and making natural snow a lot less reliable. At the same time, a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, so when cold spells do occur, they can bring intense snowfalls.”

Faranda described the timing of the storm as “almost a stroke of luck”, noting that such volatility, warmer winters punctuated by short bursts of extreme snowfall, is becoming increasingly difficult to predict, with direct consequences for winter sports scheduling, safety and fairness.

The Games are being held in a significantly warmer climate than when Cortina d’Ampezzo last hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956. Climate data show that February temperatures in the alpine town have risen by 3.6 degree Celsius over the past 70 years, resulting in 41 fewer freezing days annually, a nearly 19% decline. Average February temperatures, once well below freezing, are now edging closer to the thaw point, eroding the reliability of natural snow.

“These trends are not unique to Italy. Climate data show a reduced number of days with snow cover, particularly at lower altitudes, making winter snow sport in these regions increasingly uncertain," said Stefan Uhlenbrook, director of hydrology at the World Meteorological Organisation.

A recent Climate Central analysis found that all cities that have hosted the Winter Olympics since 1950 have warmed, on average, by about 2.7 degree Celsius. Under current emissions trajectories, only around half of today’s Winter Olympic host locations are expected to remain climatically viable by the 2050s. The outlook is even more precarious for the Paralympic Winter Games, which are held in March, when temperatures are warmer and the risk of rain is higher. To compensate for dwindling natural snow, organisers of the Milan–Cortina Games are relying heavily on artificial snow, more than three million cubic yards of it, highlighting how energy and water intensive adaptations are becoming central to hosting the Olympics.

Beyond the weather itself, the carbon footprint of the Games has come under intense scrutiny. A new report, Olympics Torched, estimates that the core activities of the Milan–Cortina Olympics will generate around 930,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e), with spectator travel accounting for roughly 410,000 tCO₂e alone. When emissions “induced” by high-carbon sponsors are included, the total climate impact rises sharply.