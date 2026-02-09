Atrial fibrillation: Avoid smoking, caffeine and alcohol after treatment

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) has begun affecting younger populations, raising questions not only about why this is happening but also about how it can be treated effectively. Patients are often concerned about medical interventions, how quickly they can return to normal life after procedures like cryoablation, and the lifestyle changes needed to prevent recurrence. Dr K K Narayanan Namboodiri, professor of cardiology at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology explains the causes, treatment options, and the lifestyle changes essential for longterm heart health, in an interview with Unnikrishnan S.

What are the main reasons for AFib in younger patients?

In Kerala, two major contributors to AFib in patients under 55 are obesity and alcohol consumption. Cases are increasingly common in this age group, whereas in western countries the average age of onset is around 65. A sedentary lifestyle, undetected hypertension, and rising rates of cardiovascular disease also play a significant role.

Is AFib a lifelong condition?

AFib is treatable and controllable. Procedures like cryoablation can correct the abnormal electrical activity in the heart. However, long-term success depends on addressing underlying metabolic and lifestyle factors that predispose the heart to arrhythmia. Comprehensive management — covering both treatment and prevention — is essential.