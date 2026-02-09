Atrial fibrillation: Avoid smoking, caffeine and alcohol after treatment

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) has begun affecting younger populations, raising questions not only about why this is happening but also about how it can be treated effectively. Patients are often concerned about medical interventions, how quickly they can return to normal life after procedures like cryoablation, and the lifestyle changes needed to prevent recurrence. Dr K K Narayanan Namboodiri, professor of cardiology at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology explains the causes, treatment options, and the lifestyle changes essential for longterm heart health, in an interview with Unnikrishnan S.
What are the main reasons for AFib in younger patients?
In Kerala, two major contributors to AFib in patients under 55 are obesity and alcohol consumption. Cases are increasingly common in this age group, whereas in western countries the average age of onset is around 65. A sedentary lifestyle, undetected hypertension, and rising rates of cardiovascular disease also play a significant role.
Is AFib a lifelong condition?
AFib is treatable and controllable. Procedures like cryoablation can correct the abnormal electrical activity in the heart. However, long-term success depends on addressing underlying metabolic and lifestyle factors that predispose the heart to arrhythmia. Comprehensive management — covering both treatment and prevention — is essential.
How soon can patients resume normal activities after cryoablation?
Recovery is usually quick. Since cryoablation is a low-risk minimally invasive procedure, patients can often leave the hospital the next day and begin resuming normal activities. The only precaution is to avoid strenuous exercise for about a week.
What lifestyle changes are important after cryoablation?
Once the heart rhythm is restored after cryoablation, patients should adopt lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of atrial fibrillation returning. Maintaining a healthy weight with a BMI below 25 is important, as even modest weight loss can improve outcomes. Good sleep habits with 7-8 hours of rest each night, along with careful control of blood pressure and blood sugar, play a key role. Avoiding stimulants such as nicotine and caffeine, limiting or eliminating alcohol, and addressing thyroid abnormalities are also essential. Overall, a balanced diet, regular moderate exercise, and effective stress management help support long-term heart rhythm stability.