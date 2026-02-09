Atrial fibrillation: Diagnosis remains remarkably straightforward

Dr Mathew Iype explains that for many, beta-blockers are used to keep the heart rate in a safe range. In cases where the heart needs to be reset, doctors may use medication or electrical shock therapy, provided they first use echocardiography to ensure no clots are present in the atria.

Fortunately, medical science has moved beyond just managing symptoms. Dr. Namboodiri, who was the first Indian cardiologist to complete a specialised AFib fellowship in Australia, has pioneered interventional techniques at SCTIMST. One of the most significant advancements is catheter ablation — specifically radiofrequency (RF) and cryoablation. In these procedures, doctors map the triggers of the erratic signals, typically found near the pulmonary veins, and neutralise them using extreme heat or cold. SCTIMST has performed the highest number of cryoablations in India, offering a long-term solution for patients when medications fail.