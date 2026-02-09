Atrial Fibrillation: When chaos takes over heart’s rhythm

This disorganised “quiver” creates a secondary, more sinister danger. Because blood is no longer being moved efficiently, it can pool in a small pouch of the heart, where it thickens into clots. If a clot breaks free and hitches a ride to the brain, it triggers an embolic stroke — a reality that makes those living with AFib five times more likely to suffer a stroke than the general population. Dr Namboodiri warns that the first episode itself can sometimes present as a stroke, and even when a major stroke is avoided, micro-clots can lead to ‘subclinical’ issues like memory impairment and brain atrophy.

Traditionally, AFib was viewed as a disease of the elderly, a natural result of the ‘wear and tear’ of aging. Statistics do support this: the risk rises significantly after age 60, with a prevalence of about 5-8% among those over 80. Dr Mathew Iype, head of Cardiology at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, notes that age-related degeneration and the resulting dilation of the atria are primary drivers.

“Because this system usually runs so quietly, many people don’t realise when their heart rhythm becomes irregular. In fact, many people only discover they have it by surprise during a doctor’s visit for a completely different health issue,” he said. Yet, the trends in the Indian subcontinent are shifting dramatically. AFib is no longer just a disease of the old.

Consider the case of Venugopal, a 45-year-old school teacher from Kochi. A routine checkup uncovered AFib, leaving him and his family stunned. His case is far from an isolated incident. “It is not that surprising considering the fact that 20% of my AFib patients are below the age of 55,” says Dr Namboodiri.

While the average age of AFib patients in Western countries is around 65, in India, it is frequently diagnosed between ages 45 and 55. This younger onset is increasingly linked to modern lifestyle factors: obesity, undetected hypertension, diabetes, sleep apnea, and excessive alcohol use.

For many, this internal storm is invisible, carrying no symptoms at all — a condition known as subclinical AFib. Others might feel an unsettling flutter, a fast, pounding heartbeat often described as a “flopping fish” in the chest, accompanied by shortness of breath or unexplained fatigue. These episodes may be paroxysmal, coming and going like a passing storm; persistent, lasting up to a year; or permanent.